Suffolk County health officials are advising people to avoid swimming and any other contact with waters at 59 beaches, following heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday.

The beaches are in areas that can be “heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds and/or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing," the county Health Department said in a news release. Those are conditions that can contribute to bacteria levels exceeding state standards.

Call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 for updates on the following affected beaches.

Babylon Town: Amityville Village Beach, Venetian Shores Beach

Brookhaven Town: Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West, Broadway Beach, Shoreham Village Beach, Shoreham Beach, Corey Beach, Shirley Beach, Stony Brook Beach, Shoreham Shore Club Beach, Miller Place Park Beach, Scotts Beach, Woodhull Landing POA Beach, Bayberry Cove Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach, Little Bay Beach, Soundview Beach Association Beach, Terraces on the Sound

East Hampton Town: Havens Beach

Huntington Town: Eagle Dock Community Beach, Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Crescent Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, Centerport Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach, Steers Beach, Asharoken Beach, Hobart Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Wincoma Association Beach, Valley Grove Beach, Prices Bend Beach

Islip Town: West Islip Beach, Benjamins Beach, Islip Beach, East Islip Beach, West Oaks Recreation Club Beach, Brightwaters Village Beach, Bayport Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach,

Smithtown Town: Callahans Beach, Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Long Beach, Schubert Beach