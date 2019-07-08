TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

4 Suffolk beaches closed due to bacteria, officials say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Four Suffolk County beaches remain closed to bathing on Monday due to high levels of bacteria found in the water, officials said.

Officials urge residents not to go swimming or wading in the water at Benjamin's Memorial Beach in Bay Shore, Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague and Lake Ronkonkoma Beach in Islip Town.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness as well as infections of the eyes, ears, and nose, and throat, officials said.

Workers from the Suffolk County health department will test the bacteria levels in the water again, a department spokeswoman said in an interview Monday. When the amount of bacteria in the water drops to “acceptable” levels, the beaches will reopen.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news conference Cuomo OKs bill to release Trump's NY tax returns
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffrey Documents: Epstein indicted on sex trafficking charges
Caroline Crouchley, 13, of Garden City, is a LI teen a finalist in national science competition
Surfers compete in New York Surf Week in Surfers to ride the waves of Long Beach this week
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her Here's what goes into quinceañera parties on LI
Smith Point Archery in Patchogue will hold a New family game night comes to LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search