Four Suffolk County beaches remain closed to bathing on Monday due to high levels of bacteria found in the water, officials said.

Officials urge residents not to go swimming or wading in the water at Benjamin's Memorial Beach in Bay Shore, Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague and Lake Ronkonkoma Beach in Islip Town.

Bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness as well as infections of the eyes, ears, and nose, and throat, officials said.

Workers from the Suffolk County health department will test the bacteria levels in the water again, a department spokeswoman said in an interview Monday. When the amount of bacteria in the water drops to “acceptable” levels, the beaches will reopen.