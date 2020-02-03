TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cop falls ill while responding to burglary report in Sayville, authorities say

Suffolk County police at Long Island Community Hospital

Suffolk County police at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where a Fifth Precinct police officer is recovering after he suffered a medical emergency while responding to a burglary call on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Suffolk County police officer suffered a medical emergency Monday morning when responding to a report of a burglary in Sayville, authorities said.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct in Patchogue responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a possible burglary, police said.

A responding officer suffered a "medical emergency," unrelated to the call, while at the home, according a police spokeswoman.

Officers on the scene performed CPR on the ailing cop, who was later taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he is conscious and alert, officials said.

Fifth Squad detectives determined no burglary had been committed.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

