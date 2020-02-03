A Suffolk County police officer suffered a medical emergency Monday morning when responding to a report of a burglary in Sayville, authorities said.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct in Patchogue responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a possible burglary, police said.

A responding officer suffered a "medical emergency," unrelated to the call, while at the home, according a police spokeswoman.

Officers on the scene performed CPR on the ailing cop, who was later taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he is conscious and alert, officials said.

Fifth Squad detectives determined no burglary had been committed.