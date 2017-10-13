Suffolk County police have identified the second victim in a fatal car crash that left one teen dead and two others injured in Lindenhurst, authorities said on Friday.

Maggie Miller, 24, of Copiague, was in the backseat of the 1998 Ford Mustang that hit a fire hydrant and then smashed into a tree in Lindenhurst on Monday, killing her and front seat passenger Joseph Galdorisi, police said.

Miller was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Galdorisi, 16, of Lindenhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant with the county medical examiner’s office.

The driver, David O’Brien, 17, was traveling south on North Wellwood Avenue near Lenox Street when the crash happened about 5:20 a.m. police said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, police said.

O’Brien and the other backseat passenger, Daniel Ozarowski, 16, both also of Lindenhurst, were also taken to Good Samaritan in critical condition, officials said. Ozarowski was in stable condition Friday, hospital officials said, and O’Brien was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, grief counselors were available to students this week at Lindenhurst High School, which Galdorisi and Ozarowski attended, officials have said. Mourners have placed balloons, flowers and candles at the crash site.