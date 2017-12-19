TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 55° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 55° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police: 2 officers help deliver baby roadside

Police say mom “delivered a healthy baby girl” after husband pulled over on the way to the hospital.

A member of the Centereach fire EMS carries

A member of the Centereach fire EMS carries a baby after roadside delivery Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two Suffolk police officers gave some roadside assistance early Tuesday that turned out to be labor intensive.

They were called to the off ramp of Route 25 at Nicolls Road in Centereach at around 3:45 a.m. when a mother on her way to Stony Brook University Hospital to give birth found the baby couldn’t wait.

According to a news release, the husband of the 35-year-old woman was driving her to the hospital and then pulled over when it became apparent the delivery was imminent.

The release said police officers Jon-Erik Nigron and Michael Schneider “offered assistance” and “the mother delivered a healthy baby girl at 3:54 a.m.”

Mother and baby were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by Centereach Fire Department ambulance.

No further details were available.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit faults school district for tax hikes
Police respond after a person was hit by Train hits person on tracks, LIRR says
Experts say the tax bill Congress is poised Experts: Tax bill could depress LI home prices
Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer
Brady Rymer and the Fa-La-Las, from left, Skylar Singer films music video featuring LI kids
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE