Two Suffolk police officers gave some roadside assistance early Tuesday that turned out to be labor intensive.

They were called to the off ramp of Route 25 at Nicolls Road in Centereach at around 3:45 a.m. when a mother on her way to Stony Brook University Hospital to give birth found the baby couldn’t wait.

According to a news release, the husband of the 35-year-old woman was driving her to the hospital and then pulled over when it became apparent the delivery was imminent.

The release said police officers Jon-Erik Nigron and Michael Schneider “offered assistance” and “the mother delivered a healthy baby girl at 3:54 a.m.”

Mother and baby were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by Centereach Fire Department ambulance.

No further details were available.