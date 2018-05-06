Thousands of Suffolk County students will get a look at the dangers of driving under the influence and while texting during the start of Police Week at the county’s police headquarters in Yaphank.

The annual event kicks off Monday, when more than 700 students from 16 high schools are slated to participate in the distracted driving program, police said in a news release.

Working in conjunction with Stony Brook University, the department will put the high school students through a series of simulations meant to deter risky driving behavior, including wearing alcohol impairment simulation goggles.

Officers will also demonstrate what to do when stopped by the police. A Criminal Intelligence analyst will also explain how the department identifies crime patterns.

The program for high schoolers takes place Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials said.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Police Week continues for about 3,200 students from more than 30 elementary and middle school classes, with tours and displays from the department’s Emergency Service Section and Marine Bureau, officials said.

The department will also put on daily live demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. with personnel from the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, in which officers are trained to drive police cars and other vehicles. Canine and aviation sections will also participate, the release said.