And you thought YouTube killed the radio star.

Suffolk County Community College students on Wednesday launch the school’s first-ever radio station for all to tune into.

The college converted storage space next to its radio and television production studios into a fully functional, live internet radio station. Construction began over the summer.

Programming will be prerecorded by students and streamed 24 hours per day at scccir.com.

“This is a unique opportunity that provides our radio and television production students the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology that is incorporated into our curriculum,” said SCCC President Dr. Shaun L. McKay, who is expected to throw the switch to make the station live at 11:15 a.m.

New college radio stations are certainly unique as young people born after 1995 move away from AM/FM radio toward YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, according to an August study by the Steinhardt School of Music at New York University.

“Accessibility is the key to our station,” said Alan Bernstein, assistant academic chair and professor of radio and television production. “The greatest aspect of this new station is that we are here to stay. We will be on the web, 24/7, 365 days a year, from this point forward. So settle back and enjoy us.”