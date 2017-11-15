This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Suffolk County Community College launches internet radio station

Radio and TV production students will program the station, to be streamed 24 hours a day at scccir.com

Suffolk County Community College's radio station begins streaming

Suffolk County Community College's radio station begins streaming live on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: SCCC

By Candice Ferrette  candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
And you thought YouTube killed the radio star.

Suffolk County Community College students on Wednesday launch the school’s first-ever radio station for all to tune into.

The college converted storage space next to its radio and television production studios into a fully functional, live internet radio station. Construction began over the summer.

Programming will be prerecorded by students and streamed 24 hours per day at scccir.com.

“This is a unique opportunity that provides our radio and television production students the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology that is incorporated into our curriculum,” said SCCC President Dr. Shaun L. McKay, who is expected to throw the switch to make the station live at 11:15 a.m.

New college radio stations are certainly unique as young people born after 1995 move away from AM/FM radio toward YouTube, Spotify and Pandora, according to an August study by the Steinhardt School of Music at New York University.

“Accessibility is the key to our station,” said Alan Bernstein, assistant academic chair and professor of radio and television production. “The greatest aspect of this new station is that we are here to stay. We will be on the web, 24/7, 365 days a year, from this point forward. So settle back and enjoy us.”

Headshot

Candice Ferrette writes about public and private colleges and universities, focusing on the rapid changes in higher education at the national, state and local levels.

