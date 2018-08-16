The Suffolk County Board of Health voted Wednesday to rule the supercold frozen dessert called Dragon’s Breath unfit for human consumption and ban its sale, officials said.

The food consists of cereal puffs or similar substances frozen with liquid nitrogen, and it gives off a puff that looks like smoke when the person eating it exhales.

It has become a fad with young people and the subject of internet videos, but it can also cause severe damage to the mouth, throat and stomach, health officials say.

The Health Department vote “will prevent dangerous chemicals from winding up in the hands of children in Suffolk County,” County Executive Steve Bellone said in a news release Thursday.

“We will not tolerate any establishment that seeks to peddle this poison and profit off of these actions in violation of our health code,” Bellone said.

Bellone also directed county health officials to prevent businesses from serving the food in the county. He said anyone who knows of the product being used should notify the Department of Health Services at 631-852-5999.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said the addition of liquid nitrogen has "a significant potential to cause serious injury."

Nassau County said in June that it was not allowing restaurants to serve the food fad.

Other county health officials statewide have raised concerns with the state Department of Health, Suffolk officials said.