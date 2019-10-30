Suffolk County voters will go to the polls Tuesday in races for county executive and numerous other local legislative and judicial post as issues including county finances and how to retain millennials dominate the political debate.

In all, there are 198 candidates running for office in the county.

County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, is vying for a third term. Suffolk Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr., a Republican, and Libertarian Gregory Fischer, a business strategist, are challenging Bellone.

Bellone said he has helped turn around county finances by reducing an estimated $500 million deficit he says he inherited.

Kennedy, however, is running on a campaign to right the county’s finances, pointing to a recent state comptroller report that found Suffolk had the most fiscal stress of any county in the state.

Fischer said one of his top priorities is to improve the county’s economy by providing more resources to businesses.





Also, control of the Suffolk County Legislature is at stake Tuesday. Going into the election, Democrats have an 1-7 advantage over Republicans.

One potentially competitive race is in the 8th District, where a rematch pits Republican Anthony Piccirillo against incumbent Democrat William Lindsay III. In 2017, Lindsay defeated Piccirillo by 243 votes.

There are town races for supervisor in Brookhaven, East Hampton, Islip, Riverhead, Shelter Island, Southampton and Southold.

Following are the election races in Suffolk County:

SUFFOLK COUNTY

County executive (Vote for 1)

Steve Bellone (D, Protect the Taxpayer)

John M. Kennedy, Jr (R, C, I)

Gregory John Fischer (L)

Family Court Judge (Vote for 2)

Victoria Gumbs Moore (D, C, WF, I)

Andrea H. Schiavoni (D, C, WF, I)

Richard Hoffmann (R, L)

Michael P. Sendlenski (R, L)

County Legislator (Vote for 1)

1st District

Albert J. Krupski, Jr. (D, C, I)

Remy Bell (R)

2nd District

Bridget M. Fleming (D, WF, I)

Linda A. Kabot (R, C, L)

3rd District

Daryl Edelstein (D)

Rudolph A. Sunderman (R, C, I)

Lynda Frego (L)

4th District

David T. Bligh (D, WF)

Thomas Muratore (R, C, I)

Stephen Ruth (L)

5th District

Karina Hahn (D, WF)

John McCormack (R)

6th District

Sarah S. Anker (D, WF, I)

Gary D. Pollakusky (R, L)

James J. Kevins, Jr. (C)

7th District

Robert T. Calarco (D, WF, I)

Dominick S. Thorne (R, C, L)

8th District

William J. Lindsay, III (D, WF)

Anthony A. Piccirillo (R, C, L, I)

9th District

Samuel J. Gonzalez (D, WF, I)

Maria D. Vidal (R, C)

10th District

Joseph G. Hagelmann (D, I)

Thomas Cilmi (R, C, L)

11th District

Joseph E. Mc Dermott (D, WF, I)

Steven J. Flotteron (R, L)

Joan Manahan (C)

12th District

Margot E. Rosenthal (D)

Leslie A. Kennedy (R, C, L, I)

13th District

Janet C. Singer (D, WF, I)

Robert Trotta (R, C, L)

14th District

Thomas A. Gargiulo (D, I)

Kevin J. Mc Caffrey (R, C, L)

15th District

Du Wayne Gregory (D, WF, I)

Christopher G. Connors (R, C)

16th District

Susan A. Berland (D, WF, I)

Hector P. Gavilla (R, C, L)

17th District

Thomas P. Donnelly (D, C, WF)

Rebecca L. Lonardo (R)

Michael S. Mc Dermott (L)

18th District

William R. Spencer (D, WF, I)

Garrett A. Chelius (R, L)

Daniel West (C)

District Court Judge, 1st District (Vote for 1) (6 Year Term)

Edward J. Hennessey (D, C, WF, I)

Karen M. Wilutis (R, L)

TOWN of BABYLON

District Court Judge, 2nd District, (Vote for 2)

John Kelly (D, C, I)

Rosann O. Orlando (D, C, I)

Carl J. Copertino (R, L)

William “Matt” Groh (R, L)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Jennifer C Montiglio (D, C, I)

Edward Blankenhorn (R)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Jacqueline A. Gordon (D, C, I)

Terence F. Mc Sweeney (D, C, I)

William L. Barci (R)

Tina M. Kremer (R)

Walter Angevine (L)

Heath A. Broughton (L)

TOWN of BROOKHAVEN

Supervisor, (Vote for 1)

William B. Ferraro, III (D, WF)

Edward P. Romaine (R, C, I)

June Legister (L)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Dominador V. Pascual, III (D, WF, L)

Louis J. Marcoccia (R, C, I)

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Anthony R. Portesy (D, WF, L)

Daniel P. Losquadro (R, C, I)

Councilmember (Vote for 1)

1st District

Valerie M. Cartright (D, WF, I)

Tracy M. Kosciuk (Rep, Con)

2nd District

Sarah N. Deonarine (D, WF)

Jane E. Bonner (R, C, I)

3rd District

Talat G. Hamdani (D, WF, L)

Kevin J. La Valle (R, C, I)

4th District

Cheryl A. Felice, (D, WF)

Michael A. Loguercio, Jr. (R, C, I)

5th District

Andrea Stolz (D, WF)

Neil Foley (R, C, I)

Pamela E. Smith (L)

6th District

James S. Gentile (D)

Daniel J. Panico (R, C, I)

TOWN of EAST HAMPTON

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

David Gruber (L, I)

Peter K. Van Scoyoc (D, WF)

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Stephen K. Lynch (D, C, I)

Town Justice (Vote for 1)

Andrew T. Strong (D, WF)

Lisa R. Rana (R, C, L, I, EH Fusion)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

David B. Lys (D, WF)

Sylvia W. Overby (D, WF)

Elizabeth A. Bambrick (C, L, I)

Bonnie Brady (C, L, I)

Assessor (Vote for 2)

Jill Massa (D, R, C, I, EH Fusion)

Jeanne W. Nielsen (D, C, I, EH Fusion)

Trustee (Vote for 9)

John M. Aldred (D)

Francis J. Bock (D, WF)

Benjamin P. Dollinger (D)

Richard P. Drew, II (D, C, L, I)

Timothy A. Garneau (D)

James C. Grimes (D, R, C)

Michael L. Martinsen (D)

Susan F. Mc Graw-Keber (D)

William F. Taylor (D, WF)

Dell R. Cullum (C, I)

Michael Havens (R, C, L, I)

Rona S. Klopman (C, WF, L, I)

Stephen M. Lester (C, L, I)

Fallon Nigro (R, C, L, I)

David H. Talmage (R, C, L, I)

Susan M. Vorpahl (R, C, L, I)

TOWN of HUNTINGTON

District Court Judge, 3rd District (Vote for 1)

Cheryl M. Helfer (D, R, C, I)

Town Clerk (Vote for 1)

Simon S. Saks (D)

Andrew P. Raia (R, C, WF, L, I)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Jillian A. Guthman (D, WF, I)

Stacy H. Colamussi (R, C, L)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Kathleen Bradbury Cleary (D)

Joan A. Cergol (D, WF, G, I)

Eugene Cook (R, C, L, I)

Andrea Sorrentino, Jr. (R, C, WF)

Eleanor D. Putignano (G)

Patrick W. Deegan, Jr., (L)

TOWN of ISLIP

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Thomas E. Murray, III (D, WF, L, SAM)

Angie M. Carpenter (R, C, I)

Town Clerk (Vote for 1)

Joseph L. Fritz (D, WF, L, SAM)

Olga H. Murray (R, C, I)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Donovan G. Currey (D, L)

Alexis Weik (R, C, I)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Leigh-Ann M. Barde (D, L)

Jorge C. Guadron (D, L)

John C. Cochrane, Jr. (R, C, I)

Mary Catherine T. Mullen (R, C, I)

TOWN of RIVERHEAD

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Laura M. Jens-Smith (D, WF, I)

Yvette Aguiar (R, C)

Town Clerk (Vote for 1)

Diane M. Wilhelm (D, WF, I)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Laurie A. Zaneski (R, C)

Town Justice (Vote for 1)

Lori M. Hulse (R, C, I)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Patricia A. Snyder (D, WF, I)

Diane E. Tucci (D, WF, I)

Frank R. Beyrodt, Jr. (R, C)

Timothy C. Hubbard (R, C)

William C. Van Helmond (L)

Assessor (Vote for 2)

Tara F. Taylor (D, WF, I)

Jaraby Thomas (D, I)

Mason E. Haas (R, C)

Meredith B. Lipinsky (R, C)

TOWN of SHELTER ISLAND

Supervisor, (Vote for 1)

Gerard F. Siller (D)

Gary J. Gerth (R)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Annmarie Seddio (D, R)

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Brian M. Sherman (D, R)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Michael J. Bebon (D)

James T. Colligan (D)

Marcus A. Kaasik (R)

Julia Weisenberg (R)

Paul D. Shepherd (C, L, I)

Assessor (Vote for 2)

Judith C. Lechmanski (D, R)

Craig Wood (D, R)

TOWN of SMITHTOWN

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 2)

Justin W. Smiloff (D)

Deanna Varricchio (R, C, I)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Richard Guttman (D)

Richard S. Macellaro (D)

Lisa M. Inzerillo (R, C, I)

Thomas Lohmann (R, C, I)

Patricia A. Shirley (L)

TOWN of SOUTHAMPTON

Supervisor, (Vote for 1)

Jay H. Schneiderman (D, C, WF)

Gregory G. Robins (R)

Alex D. Gregor (L, I)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Gordon L. Herr (D, WF)

Theresa A. Kiernan (R, C, I)

Town Justice (Vote for 1)

Gary J. Weber (R, C, WF, G, I)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

John V. Bouvier (D, I)

Craig A. Catalanotto (D)

Richard W. Martel (R, C, WF, L)

Charles G. Mc Ardle (R, C, WF)

Hannah Pell (L, I)

Trustee (Vote for 5)

Andrew J. Brosnan (D)

David B. Mayer (D)

Bill Pell (D, C, L, I)

Eric L. Shultz (D, L)

Ann E. Welker (D, I)

Thea R. Fry (R)

Megan L. Heckman (R, C, I)

Scott M. Horowitz (R, C, I)

Donald T. Law (R, C, L, I)

Edward J. Warner, Jr. (R, C)

Frederick Havemeyer (L)

TOWN of SOUTHOLD

Supervisor, (Vote for 1)

Gregory P. Doroski (D, L)

Scott A. Russell (R, C, I)

Receiver of Taxes (Vote for 1)

Kelly J. Fogarty (Rep, C, I) 3312 Soundview Ave., Mattituck, NY 11952

Town Justice (Vote for 1)

Daniel C. Ross (D, L)

Brian J. Hughes (R, C, I)

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Robert E. Hanlon (D)

Sarah E. Nappa (D, L)

Jill M. Doherty (R, C, I)

William P. Ruland (R, C, I)

Eugene James Gluck, (L )

Assessor (Vote for 1)

Richard L. Caggiano (R, C, I)

Trustee (Vote for 2) (4 Year Term)