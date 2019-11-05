In early election results Tuesday night, Democrats appeared to be holding onto their control of the Suffolk County Legislature, though at least one key race was tight.

Going into the election, Democrats had an 11-7 edge. Republicans were nonetheless hoping to seize control of the body.

Jesse Garcia, chairman of the Suffolk GOP, said before polls closed that he was confident the party would overturn Democratic rule.

“We think we are going to end the Democratic majority of the last 15 years which has been nothing more than a rubber stamp to the failed fiscal policies of Steve Bellone,” the Democratic Suffolk executive, Garcia said.

He said Republicans increased their seats from 6 to 7 in the last election, and were hoping to win even more Tuesday.

But Rich Schaffer, chairman of the Suffolk Democratic Party, said he saw little chance of the Republicans changing the balance in the legislature.

“I’m confident that the Democrats will retain control,” he said. He expected Democrats to go as high as a 12-6 advantage, with a worst-case scenario of a 10-8 advantage. Garcia said that if Republicans flipped just two seats, they would have a 9-9 tie.

One race being watched especially closely was the 8th Legislative District, where incumbent William J. Lindsay III, a Democrat, was facing off against Anthony A. Piccirillo, a Republican. Schaffer said it would be a tough race for Lindsay or any Democrat because Donald Trump took the district by a huge margin in the 2016 presidential race.

In early results, with about half of the districts reporting, Lindsay had a slight lead. If he were to lose, the balance in the legislature would go to 10 to 8 in favor of the Democrats.

Garcia said it was important for Republicans to make inroads on the legislature, since they are acting as a check on Democratic control of that body and the county executive.

“In just two years by breaking the Democratic super-majority, that seven member bloc in the minority was able to help control spending, and make the budgeting system more transparent,” he said.

Schaffer contended that the Democrats were instituting more transparency on their own. “This county legislature has been one of the most open and transparent legislatures,” he said, noting that the legislature has implemented an open budget process.

Garcia said the Democrats have worsened the county’s fiscal situation and imposed unpopular measures such as the red-light ticketing system.

Schaffer said Democrats, led by Bellone, have made great gains in straightening out Suffolk’s fiscal mess.

The Republicans “constantly complain about the county’s fiscal problems but then when it comes time to make suggestions on how to resolve them, they don’t offer up one item in order to accomplish that," he said. “It’s been the Democrats and Bellone who have been doing all the tough work and the Republicans who have just been screaming.”

Even if Republicans gain one more seat, “I’m hoping that they would contribute to solving the county’s fiscal problems as opposed to just obstructing," Schaffer said.

The races and early results were:

1st District: Albert J. Krupski Jr. (D, C, I) was leading Remy Bell (R)

2nd District: Bridget M. Fleming (D, WF, I) was leading Linda A. Kabot (R, C, L)

3rd District: Rudolph A. Sunderman (R, C, I) was leading Daryl Edelstein (D) and Lynda Frego (L)

4th District: Thomas Muratore (R, C, I) was leading David T. Bligh (D, WF) and Stephen Ruth (L)

5th District: Kara Hahn (D, WF) was leading John McCormack (R)

6th District: Sarah S. Anker (D, WF, I) was leading Gary D. Pollakusky (R, L) and James J. Kevins Jr. (C)

7th District: Robert T. Calarco (D, WF, I) was leading Dominick S. Thorne (R, C, L)

8th District: William J. Lindsay III (D, WF) had a slight lead over Anthony A. Piccirillo (R, C, L, I)

9th District: Samuel J. Gonzalez (D, WF, I) was leading Maria D. Vidal (R, C)

10th District: Thomas Cilmi (R, C, L) was leading Joseph G. Hagelmann (D, I)

11th District: Steven J. Flotteron (R, L) was leading Joseph E. McDermott (D, WF, I) and Joan Manahan (C)

12th District: Leslie A. Kennedy (R, C, L, I) was leading Margot E. Rosenthal (D)

13th District: Robert Trotta (R, C, L) was leading Janet C. Singer (D, WF, I)

14th District: Kevin J. McCaffrey (R, C, L) was leading Thomas A. Gargiulo (D, I)

15th District: DuWayne Gregory (D, WF, I) was leading Christopher G. Connors (R, C)

16th District: Susan A. Berland (D, WF, I) was leading Hector P. Gavilla (R, C, L)

17th District: Thomas P. Donnelly (D, C, WF) was leading Rebecca L. Lonardo (R) and Michael S. McDermott (L)

18th District: William R. Spencer (D, WF, I) was leading Garrett A. Chelius (R, L) and Daniel West (C)