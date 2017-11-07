Suffolk Democrats held onto control of the Suffolk legislature Tuesday while losing their supermajority by a single seat.

By taking the 3rd District seat, Suffolk Republicans will have more influence in legislation approvals and bonding decisions. The current Democratic supermajority of 12 out of 18 seats has allowed Democrats to pass legislation virtually without needing any Republican approval.

Incumbents seeking re-election kept their seats. In four races without incumbents, seats were split between the parties.

Republican Rudolph Sunderman won the 3rd District seat of term-limited Democrat Kate Browning, whose legislative aide Joshua Slaughter, a Democrat, had run for the position.

Republicans also held onto their 11th District seat, which is being vacated by retiring Republican incumbent Thomas Barraga. Republican Steven J. Flotteron, an Islip Town Board member, beat Democrat Joseph McDermott, the mayor of the Village of Brightwaters.

Democrats defended their seats in the 16th and 17th districts, which are respectively opened by term-limited vacancies left by Democrat Steve Stern and Lou D’Amaro. In the 16th District, Democrat Susan A. Berland beat Republican Hector P. Gavilla. In the 17th District, Democrat Thomas P. Donnelly was leading against Republican Michael J. Troetti and Reform Party candidate Robert E. Schuon Jr.

In the 6th Legislative District, Democratic incumbent Sarah S. Anker beat Republican challenger Gary D. Pollakusky, who had managed the campaign of Anker’s 2015 opponent Republican Steven Tricario, who lost by just 19 votes.

In other races:

