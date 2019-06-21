The Suffolk County Police Impound Section will hold a vehicle auction Saturday morning in Westhampton, police announced in a news release.

A total of 120 vehicles are to be auctioned off, including sedans, sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks, vans and trailers. Minimum bids start at $300 for all vehicles, and they are to be sold as-is, police said.

Vehicles will be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the 9 a.m. auction, which will be held rain or shine at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility, 100 Old Country Rd.

For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit www.suffolkpd.org.