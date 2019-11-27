The Suffolk County Police Department said its next property auction will be Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m., adding it includes jewelry, cellphones, televisions, Christmas decorations, bicycles and motorcycle parts.

Select items will be previewed Tuesday between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. at the Property Section building, the police statement said. Auctions are held at that building, which is next to police headquarters, 30 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank.

No motor vehicles or motorcycles will be sold this time, police said.

"The event will be held rain or shine and all items will be sold in 'as is' condition," the statement said.

All buyers must pay state sales tax and only cash is accepted.

In the event of severe weather, check the department’s website, www.suffolkpd.org, or call 631-852-6685 for schedule changes, the police advised.