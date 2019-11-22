County officials hosted the Suffolk County police promotion ceremonies Friday morning in Brentwood, where recently promoted department members will be recognized for their achievement — among them, 51 moved to the ranks of inspector, deputy inspector, captain, detective lieutenant, detective sergeant, sergeant and detective.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron were at the ceremonies, at the Van Nostrand Theater in the Sagtikos Building at Suffolk County Community College.

The Suffolk County Police Department was officially founded in 1960 and currently has 2,516 sworn members, as well as 540 civilian employees and 480 school crossing guards.