TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk County PD promotes 51 to new ranks at Brentwood ceremony

Eric D'Agostino with his son, John D'Agostino, 4,

Eric D'Agostino with his son, John D'Agostino, 4, at the Suffolk County Police Department promotion ceremony Friday. D'Agostino was promoted from captain to deputy inspector. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

County officials hosted the Suffolk County police promotion ceremonies Friday morning in Brentwood, where recently promoted department members will be recognized for their achievement — among them, 51 moved to the ranks of inspector, deputy inspector, captain, detective lieutenant, detective sergeant, sergeant and detective.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron were at the ceremonies, at the Van Nostrand Theater in the Sagtikos Building at Suffolk County Community College.

The Suffolk County Police Department was officially founded in 1960 and currently has 2,516 sworn members, as well as 540 civilian employees and 480 school crossing guards.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announces a plan Curran proposes steps to fight housing bias in Nassau
Sascha Seinfeld and her father, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Seinfeld tells Schumer: Parenting is like raising a 'baby alligator'
The Suffolk County Water Authority's Advanced Oxidation Process Suffolk County Water Authority customers to pay extra $80 per year
Alisa McMorris, left, mother of victim Andrew McMorris, Boy Scouts crash victim: 'I braced for impact'
Damage from the boat crash in Great Peconic Authorities: Man cleared of BWI charge in fatal boat crash
Pedestrian crowd the streets and sidewalks around Rockefeller NYC to close streets near Rockefeller Center
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search