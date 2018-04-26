The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is creating a chaplain program for the first time in its centuries-long history to assist its 1,300 employees.

The team of eight chaplains representing a variety of religious denominations is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday at a ceremony at the Yaphank Correctional Facility.

“The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office will now have a team in place for them to seek guidance and help when they truly need an additional source of calm and strength,” Sheriff Errol D. Toulan said.

The chaplains will include Catholics, Protestants and one Muslim. One chaplain speaks Spanish.

They will minister to the office’s workforce of about 850 corrections officers, 250 deputy sheriffs and 200 civilian employees. The chaplains will receive Sheriff’s Office uniforms and badges and will work as volunteers.

Steven Kuehhas, the undersheriff, or second-in-command, said many large law enforcement agencies, including the Suffolk County and Nassau County police departments, have chaplains.

“It’s been needed for a long time” in the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office, Kuehhas said.

The chaplains will be available to the workers for anything from job-related stresses to personal matters, Kuehhas said.

They are separate from pastoral workers who focus on the total 1,400 inmates at the jails in Yaphank and Riverhead that the Sheriff’s Office oversees.

The Rev. Joseph D’Angelo, a longtime chaplain for the Nassau County Police Department, will head the team.

“I think it is a wonderful idea,” D’Angelo said. “Law enforcement is a stressful job . . . The general public does not understand what law enforcement officers go through.”

“Police are targets now,” he said. “What profession will you walk out of your house, leave your family, and it’s not guaranteed you’re coming home that night, even though you are wearing a gun and a badge.”

Nayyar Imam, the first Muslim chaplain for the Suffolk County Police Department, also is part of the new sheriff’s team.

“This is an honor to work with the sheriff’s department,” he said.

Part of Imam’s duties with the police include conducting cultural awareness programs. Among the things he explains to new recruits, for example, is that Muslims typically do not look in the eyes of authority figures, as they do not with members of the opposite sex whom they do not know.

That could raise the suspicion of police who are interrogating them, Imam said, “but that doesn’t mean they have committed a crime.” Rather, he noted, it is a cultural trait meant to show respect.