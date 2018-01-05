TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 11° Good Evening
Few Clouds 11° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Bottled water for Wainscott during well testing, officials say

The safety precaution will occur while looking for two unregulated chemicals the EPA calls “contaminants of emerging concern,” the Suffolk Department of Health Services said.

The East Hampton Airport signage in East Hampton,

The East Hampton Airport signage in East Hampton, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Some Wainscott residents who live by East Hampton Airport and drink private well water are being offered bottled water while the well water is tested, officials said on Friday.

The Town of East Hampton is supplying the bottled water as a safety precaution during testing for two unregulated chemicals the EPA calls “contaminants of emerging concern,” the Suffolk Department of Health Services said.

The two pollutants — perfluorinated compounds known as PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) — were found in 63 private wells near the airport.

This prompted the Suffolk department, after consulting with the state, to conduct more tests of private wells.

The health department said the new area to be tested is “bounded on the north by the East Hampton Airport; on the west by Town Line Road to Montauk Highway and then Sayres Path to Wainscott Main Street; on the south by Wainscott Main Street; and to the east by Georgica Pond and Daniels Hole Road.”

PFCs have been used in industrial and commercial products such as firefighting foam, as well as coatings that repel water, oil, stains and grease, it said.

People can be exposed to PFOS and PFOA through air, water, or soil from industrial sources and consumer products.

The East Hampton Airport indicated it had used or stored items that might have contained the two contaminants, Suffolk health said.

As a result, the state asked Suffolk to sample nearby drinking water supplies, it said.

However, PFOS and PFOA have not been found in the area’s public drinking water wells, Suffolk said.

Residents with general questions about health effects of perfluorinated compounds can call the state Water Quality Hotline: 800-801-8092, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents who are unsure if they are served by public water can call the County Water Authority at 631-698-9500.

Residents with private wells who have questions about private well water in Suffolk County or who would like their wells tested can call the county Department of Health Services Office of Water Resources at 631-852-5810.

For more information about PFCs, see the county Department of Health Services website.

For more information on perfluorinated compounds, see USEPA Fact Sheet: PFOA & PFOS Drinking Water Health Advisories.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Paul Kearney, of Islip, takes his huskies Summer LIer, huskies ride down snowy streets in video
John Murray, of Wantagh, shovels his driveway January Weekend wind chills could hit 20 below on LI
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during De Blasio previews Albany agenda
President Kimberly R. Cline speaks as LIU Post With new contract, Cline holds course at LIU
Freeport resident Herman Nieto's dog Mike watches his Cold-weather tips for you, your pet and home
Angelo Termini with his wife, Sarah. Termini was WWII veteran, postal worker dies at 93
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE