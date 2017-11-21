TODAY'S PAPER
DA-elect Timothy Sini unveils high-powered transition team

Sini said his team’s initial contact with Acting District Attorney Emily Constant has been positive and he’s “optimistic” it will stay that way.

Suffolk DA-elect Tim Sini speaks during an interview

Suffolk DA-elect Tim Sini speaks during an interview in Babylon Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Andrew Smith  andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
Suffolk District Attorney-elect Timothy Sini announced a 13-member transition team Tuesday that he said will help him restore integrity to the office and put his priorities into action.

The team is co-chaired by David Kelley, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, and Suffolk Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers.

Sini, now the police commissioner,...

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

