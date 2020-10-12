TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops seek answers after woman found dead in Centereach

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday in a wooded area of Centereach, authorities said.

The deceased woman was identified as Jaclyn D’Andrea, 33, of Bellmore, Suffolk police said in a statement Monday night. D'Andrea's cause of death is under investigation by personnel with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said. An autopsy was performed, officials said.

Cops said Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about 12:10 p.m. Sunday reporting "a female body lying in a wooded area off Hawkins Road, near Eastwood Boulevard," police said in the statement.

A physician assistant with the medical examiner’s office pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.

No additional information was released Monday night.

Cops urge anyone with information to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

