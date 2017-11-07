This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Supervisor, town council races may reshape Suffolk landscape

East Hampton, Huntington and Smithtown will usher in a new leader.

Suffolk Democrats view election results at IBEW Local

Suffolk Democrats view election results at IBEW Local 25 headquarters. Photo Credit: DanielGoodrich

By Jesse Coburn and Christine Chung
The results of elections across Suffolk County’s 10 towns were unclear late Tuesday night, with about half of all districts reporting.

What is certain is that three Suffolk towns whose incumbent supervisors are not on the ballot will get new leaders in races that could reshape the political leadership of Suffolk’s municipalities.

In Smithtown, three candidates vied for the seat held for 40 years by Patrick Vecchio, Long Island’s longest-serving supervisor. Edward R. Wehrheim, a town councilman who ousted Vecchio in the town’s Republican primary, was leading William G. Holst, an assistant Suffolk County attorney, and Kristen Slevin, the co-owner of a local candy shop, with about 57 percent of the vote in early returns.

Another three-way race in Huntington had Chad A. Lupinacci, a state assemblyman, leading a tight race — with about 53 percent of the vote and 90 of 178 districts reporting — over Councilwoman Tracey A. Edwards and businessman Michael A. Raspantini.

In East Hampton, Town Councilman Peter K. Van Scoyoc was leading Manuel Vilar Jr., a member of the New York State Parks Police, in the race to replace Supervisor Larry Cantwell, who decided not to seek re-election. Van Scoyoc had about 66 percent of the vote in early returns, with 10 of 19 districts reporting.

Two council seats are also open in the town, but a third council member would be appointed if Van Scoyoc is elected supervisor.

Other supervisor races pitted political stalwarts against relative newcomers, such as the Babylon contest between Richard H. Schaffer, who has held the office intermittently since 1992, and his vocal critic, Dan Martin, an accountant. Schaffer had received 70 percent of votes in early returns, with 83 of 154 districts reporting.

Voters also weighed in on elections for clerks, highway superintendents and other town posts.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

