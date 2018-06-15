A Farmingville woman delivered a baby on her bathroom floor Friday morning with the help of firefighters and police officers.

The baby emerged with the umbilical cord wrapped under its shoulder and tightly around the neck, officials said.

“It’s not unusual for the cord to be wrapped once or twice, but this was three times, and it was tight,” Selden Fire Chief Bill Xikis said.

“Paramedic Steven Badolato unwrapped and straightened the cord and when he did that, the baby began to cry,” Xikis said.

Suffolk County Police Officers Sean Fleming, Bryan Mastrangelo and Eric Dorfman also responded to the home on Overlook Drive home shortly after 2 a.m., police said.

Mother Suzanne Baumann, 31, delivered about 2:20 a.m. and she and baby Ronan were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in good condition, officials said.