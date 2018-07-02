Two veterans scored big Monday at the launch of a new initiative that pairs veterans with service dogs, but it was the Rocky, the pooch, who stole the show at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank.

Rocky is the heart of a pilot program between the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office and Paws of War that will allow an incarcerated veteran to train a service dog for a veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder syndrome.

The 35-pound black Labrador, who was at the Southampton Animal Shelter only days ago, took to his new trainer with plenty of affectionate licks on the face and a tail wagging.

“Evidence-based literature says that animals inside of a housing area where there are incarcerated individuals reduce the stress,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulan Jr. “It also allows the inmate to share some expression of care for an animal.”

In a recent study, Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine released findings that show symptoms of PTSD decrease among veterans with service dogs.

Forty-three-year-old Army veteran Jermaine, an inmate, will train the 2-year old for one to two hours, twice a week for eight weeks at the correctional facility. After the eight-week session Jermaine, who has been serving seven months at the facility on petty larceny charges, will receive a certificate. His fellow veteran, Harold Stolberg, 41, of Lindenhurst will receive Rocky.

Everybody wins.

“It means camaraderie, and its helping me feel better by helping a fellow vet,” said Jermaine, who requested that his full name not be used. “I’m glad I got the opportunity to do this, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Rocky will be the fourth black Labrador for Stolberg, a single father who was diagnosed with PTSD 20 years after serving in the Marines. He had three Labradors beginning from childhood, but none were trained for PTSD, he said.

“I watched my friend’s Belgian Malinois for two months, and I noticed the dog calmed me down, and it made me smile,” he said. “I’m really looking forwad to my 40s being fantastic.”

In addition Jermaine has been offered a training job with Paws of War. While he comes with some dog training experience — having owned three pit bull terriers — Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri, 49, of Nesconset said the veteran will learn valuable training techniques most dog owners never encounter.

“But he’s also going to learn something spiritually. People are counting on him; he’s counting on us. The dog is counting on everyone, and a veteran in eight weeks is counting on the big picture of getting a service animal.”

Paws of War, a 4-year-old company, pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD or trauma related incidents. Misseri has trained and placed more than 90 dogs with U.S. military veterans who suffer from emotional effects of war.

Misseri said they look for specific characteristics in dogs when they are looking to match them with a veteran. Rocky had to fit an energetic and an engaging profile.

Pending the success of the pilot, Suffolk County officials said they would consider extending the program.