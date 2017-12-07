TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk judge texted prosecutors from bench, could face sanctions

District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli asked prosecutors why defendant wasn’t charged as a trafficker and suggested a strategy to remove Legal Aid from the case.

District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli recused herself from a case after she sent text messages to Suffolk prosecutors. Photo Credit: James Escher

By David M. Schwartz and Andrew Smith  david.schwartz@newsday.com, andrew.smith@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
A Suffolk County judge sent text messages to prosecutors this week, guiding them on how to charge and try a case against a defendant, in apparent violation of judicial ethics that bar judges from communicating privately with one side in a case.

Prosecutors disclosed the texts to defense attorney Juliann Ryan of the Legal Aid Society, shortly before a trial was to begin in Central Islip...

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

