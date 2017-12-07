Suffolk judge texted prosecutors from bench, could face sanctions
District Court Judge Janine Barbera-Dalli asked prosecutors why defendant wasn’t charged as a trafficker and suggested a strategy to remove Legal Aid from the case.
A Suffolk County judge sent text messages to prosecutors this week, guiding them on how to charge and try a case against a defendant, in apparent violation of judicial ethics that bar judges from communicating privately with one side in a case.
Prosecutors disclosed the texts to defense attorney Juliann Ryan of the Legal Aid Society, shortly before a trial was to begin in Central Islip...
