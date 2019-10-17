Suffolk sheriff unveils K-9 monument
Bronco. Patch. Smokey. And Lady.
They are some of the unsung four-legged heroes who protected Suffolk County residents and their handlers.
The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office on Thursday unveiled a monument outside the Riverhead correctional facility honoring 12 K-9s who have died since the department began utilizing the animals in the 1970s.
Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said the department’s 10 service K-9s working now play a valuable role in detecting contraband inside the jail and helping locate suspects and victims throughout the county.
“Sheriff K-9 units have been instrumental in hundreds of investigations as well as lending assistance to other law enforcement agencies,” Toulon said. “Over the years our K-9 units have located missing persons, wanted felons and recovered evidence from cases of assault, robberies and burglaries.”
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.