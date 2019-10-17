Suffolk sheriff unveils K-9 monument

Bronco. Patch. Smokey. And Lady.

They are some of the unsung four-legged heroes who protected Suffolk County residents and their handlers.

The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office on Thursday unveiled a monument outside the Riverhead correctional facility honoring 12 K-9s who have died since the department began utilizing the animals in the 1970s.

Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. said the department’s 10 service K-9s working now play a valuable role in detecting contraband inside the jail and helping locate suspects and victims throughout the county.

“Sheriff K-9 units have been instrumental in hundreds of investigations as well as lending assistance to other law enforcement agencies,” Toulon said. “Over the years our K-9 units have located missing persons, wanted felons and recovered evidence from cases of assault, robberies and burglaries.”

