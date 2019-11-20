Anthony Piccirillo will be the next Suffolk County legislator for the 8th district after defeating Democratic incumbent William J. Lindsay III by 215 votes in a final count of ballots Wednesday, officials said.

The close race was decided Wednesday through a count of 791 absentee and affidavit ballots, Democratic Suffolk Board of Elections Commissioner Anita Katz said.

Lindsay had been down by 223 votes on election night in the rematch against Piccirillo, a Republican who lost by 244 votes in 2017.

“I was on the other end of this two years ago, and it feels great to be victorious this time around,” said Piccirillo, 36, of Holtsville.

Piccirillo, a legislative aide for Legis. Steve Flotteron (R-Brightwaters), said he wants to “hold the line on property taxes” and fees, “fix the broken, corrupt campaign finance system” and address nitrogen pollution in water, including by potential legislation to prohibit nitrogen-rich fertilizer on county property.

Lindsay (D-Holbrook) said he will return to the private sector and “rebuild my business,” insurance firm Capacity Group of New York, which he called “depleted over the last six years from all the time I spent in the legislature.”

Lindsay said he was “obviously disappointed, but at the same time thankful for the last six years being able to serve the eighth district and blessed to sit in my dad’s chair and walk in his footsteps.”

Lindsay’s late father, William Lindsay, served in the legislature for 12 years.

A total vote count was not available Wednesday, Katz said. On election night, Piccirillo was up 9,130 to 8,907.

Republican Elections Commissioner Nicholas LaLota had recused himself from the ballot count Wednesday after hosting a fundraiser for Piccirillo last month.