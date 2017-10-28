Organizers of the Suffolk County Marathon have canceled the FreedomFest portion of the event because of stormy weather predicted for Sunday, a county official said.
Jason Elan, a Suffolk County spokesman, confirmed Saturday morning that the festival, which was to have three stages of live music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and benefit military veterans, has been canceled.
The marathon itself will likely take place, although an official decision hasn’t been determined yet, Elan said.
The Suffolk marathon, a qualifier race for the 2019 Boston Marathon, was scheduled to have three events happening at the same time — the race, the festival and a beer garden.
The Long Island Beer, Wine and Spirit Garden is part of FreedomFest, so that portion has been canceled as well, Elan said.
