Hundreds of marathon runners packed West Main Street in Patchogue on Sunday to compete in the 2017 Suffolk County Marathon.

As heavy rain poured down, the diverse crowd of young and old used different tricks to keep dry. Some wore ponchos, while others wrapped plastic grocery bags around their shoes and donned large garbage bags.

And then there was a group of runners who didn’t cover themselves at all — people like Queens resident Krzysztof Rzaca.

“I’m still a beginner runner, so I didn’t bring a jacket like I should,” Rzaca said. “But I don’t think it’ll be a big issue.”

Fellow runner Kelly Mackay of Long Beach was competing in the half-marathon portion of Sunday’s marathon. She had been training for two months in hopes of beating her finish time from last year of 1 hour and 47 minutes.

“I was shooting for an hour forty-five this year, but I don’t think it’s gonna happen in these conditions,” Mackay said.

Mackay and Rzaca both stood under the overhead canopy at the Coastal gas station on Waverly Avenue and waited for the marathon to begin.

Suffolk County officials said they expect more than 2,500 runners from across the world to participate in Sunday’s marathon, which began and ends in Patchogue. Proceeds from this year’s race will go toward helping military veterans in Suffolk. The race, which started in 2015 and serves as a qualifying race for the 2019 Boston Marathon, has raised more than $300,000 for local veterans so far, county officials said.

Just before the race started, physical therapist Armand Diesso gave runners free stretches and soft tissue massages under a tent along West Main Street. Diesso, who owns Deer Park-based Performax, said runners will likely have tight hips, lower back and hamstrings after a big race. And because Sunday was wet and windy, runners need to take even more precaution to avoid injury, he said.

“You have to warm up even more thoroughly,” Diesso said. “And even though it’s raining and people are wet, still, hydration is key.”

Runners began lining up at the start just after 8 a.m. County officials shared encouraging words over a megaphone before the marathon began.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini told runners to let the rain motivate them. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who ran in the marathon, said there was talk of canceling the event, but “we’re running today for all our veterans who served our country.”

Mackay said two of her friends decided not to run Sunday, but she was still encouraged by seeing so many people show up in the pouring rain.

“Even though this weather wasn’t what we were thinking when we first started planning, it says something about us runners here — that we have a bond and are committed,” she said.

