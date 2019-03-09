A Suffolk County police officer was struck by a car Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Brentwood that led to a police pursuit, authorities said.

The patrol officer, a 16-year veteran of the department, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was treated at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and released, police said in a news release.

The officer was on foot in front of 147 Peterson St. in Brentwood as he responded to a callregarding a suspicious vehicle around 11:15 p.m., police said. He was hit by a dark-colored sedan with out-of-state license plates and the driver fled the scene.

Police are investigating if the suspicious vehicle is the same car that struck the officer or a different one.

A police pursuit began but no one was caught. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Route 111, according to the release.

Additional information about the officer's injuries and the pursuit were not immediately available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 fast cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident. The fast cash reward of $5,000 will be issued within 72 hours to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.