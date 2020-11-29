TODAY'S PAPER
Officer, three others hurt in Brentwood crash, Suffolk police say

A Suffolk County police officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brentwood Friday evening, police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A police officer and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Brentwood Friday evening, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred at the corner of Suffolk Avenue and Brentwood Road about 7:15 p.m., police said.

The officer was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and then Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

