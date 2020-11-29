A police officer and three other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Brentwood Friday evening, Suffolk police said.

The crash occurred at the corner of Suffolk Avenue and Brentwood Road about 7:15 p.m., police said.

The officer was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and then Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, police said.