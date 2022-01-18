Suffolk OTB announced Tuesday that Jim LaCarrubba, named president and chief executive just 13 months ago, has been replaced as part of a management reshuffle.

Longtime vice president Anthony Pancella III, who was instrumental in establishing Jake's 58 casino in Islandia and helping OTB dig itself out of bankruptcy, was appointed president by the OTB board of directors, officials said in a news release.

LaCarrubba, a former labor leader and former Long Beach public works chief, was named vice president and chief operating officer.

The moves come as Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. tries again to get state approval to expand Jake's 58 by an additional 1,000 video lottery terminals.

Pancella had been vice president since 2010, serving under LaCarrubba and former president Phil Nolan.

Pancella played a key role in complex deals that led to the opening of Jake's 58 in 2017. The casino-hotel, purchased by OTB last year from previous owner Delaware North, helped OTB escape bankruptcy in 2020 and this year is expected to generate a record $37.5 million for Suffolk County, OTB officials said.

"I have been blessed to work alongside great talent who have guided this organization to where we are today, which is one of the most successful casinos in the State of New York, if not the country," Pancella said in a statement.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to expanding Jake's 58, Suffolk OTB has explored plans to develop a Medford property it owns at the vacant site of the long-closed Brookhaven multiplex. OTB officials have hinted they plan to build a betting facility there, but have not announced specific plans.