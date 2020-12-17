New Suffolk OTB chief says he will seek to expand Jake's 58

Suffolk OTB has named longtime labor leader and former Long Beach public works chief Jim LaCarrubba to lead the agency as its seeks to expand the successful Jake's 58 video lottery casino.

LaCarrubba, former chief of staff to former Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, succeeds Phil Nolan, who is retiring after eight years as Suffolk OTB president, OTB officials said in a news release.

The Suffolk OTB board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to approve LaCarrubba's appointment.

LaCarrubba, who has been a Suffolk OTB managing director, is a veteran Long Island power broker who formerly served as president of the Nassau County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, Brookhaven Town deputy highway superintendent and Sachem school board trustee.

In a statement released by OTB, LaCarrubba said he was "very excited for the future of Suffolk OTB. My top priority is to work with our state and local officials for authorization to expand Jake’s 58, which will help create additional jobs and better support Suffolk County taxpayers. I will also take action to assess the best use of all of the corporation’s assets, including our property in Medford."

OTB officials have floated the idea of expanding Jake's 58 in Islandia from its current 1,000 video lottery terminals. State legislation would be required to expand the casino, one of the most successful video lottery betting operations in the state.

OTB also has sought unsuccessfully to use or sell property in Medford it had bought for an earlier plan to build the casino. A year ago OTB held a public scoping session to outline a potential 160,000-square-foot betting operation at the site, though the agency has not publicly announced plans to build such a facility.

The Medford proposal faced opposition from residents who do not want a gambling hall in the community, citing traffic, noise and other potential problems.

LaCarrubba was credited with helping Long Beach recover from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 by spearheading public works projects to restore the city's iconic boardwalk.

But he also became embroiled in a controversy centered on severance pay granted to him and other Long Beach officials.

LaCarrubba retired in 2016 and was hired back in 2017 as a $39,000 labor relations secretary and a consultant on Sandy projects. In August 2019, his salary increased to $130,000. He was paid at the higher rate for two months until he left the city, for a total payment of $69,779, including a $20,967 retirement payout.

LaCarrubba has said he committed no wrongdoing.

Nolan, a former Islip Town supervisor, was credited with helping Suffolk OTB escape bankruptcy this year. OTB had $17 million in debt owed to creditors before Jake's 58 opened in February 2017.