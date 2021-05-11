Suffolk County is looking for volunteers to help care for its preserves and more remote parks that do not have full-time staff, officials said Tuesday.

"With more than 60,000 acres of parkland throughout Suffolk, the task of ensuring these lands are safeguarded in accordance with our rules and regulations is a constant challenge," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement issued ahead of a news conference planned for Smithtown's Arthur Kunz County Park.

Illegal dumping in parks has been a persistent problem in recent years and it is one Bellone said the new volunteer stewards could look for. They would also report littering, walking dogs off leash and notify park managers on needed maintenance.

Deputy Presiding Officer Kara Hahn, who sponsored the bill to create the program, said the stewards could adopt a park near their home and alert parks staff so any problems can be fixed swiftly before worsening.

The volunteers are not, however, expected to engage in enforcement.

"We ask our stewards to refrain from confronting the public on adverse activities such as littering or walking pets without a leash," she said. "They are asked to leave these types of warnings to our enforcement professionals."

Suffolk's new program echoes other initiatives around the nation and New York state that all ask park lovers to chip in.

New York's Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, for example, organizes an annual "I Love My Park Day" on the first Saturday in May, enlisting volunteers for everything from picking up trash to painting picnic tables.

Suffolk is limiting its stewards to "passive parks" — ones open for everything from hiking to canoeing but not organized sports, for example.

While a pilot program approved two years ago was delayed due to the pandemic, Hahn said that initiative already prompted volunteers to sign up for several parks, including Arthur Kunz Park, a 93-acre, forested property on the Nissequogue River.

The county parks department will ask volunteers to apply online. Their duties, which also may include "minor trimming of overgrown brush on established trails," then will be explained, officials said.

Three years ago, Suffolk boosted penalties for using county parks as trash heaps for construction and other debris, The aim was to prevent the kinds of cleanups needed after thousands of tons of contaminated fill were found in the Town of Islip’s Roberto Clemente Park in 2014.