Suffolk County and police union leaders have reached an agreement to allow body cameras and more civilian oversight of cops, officials said late Tuesday night.

Leaders with the county and the Police Benevolent Association will announce the agreement on parts of the county’s 1,000-page police reform package at an 11 a.m. Wednesday news conference in Hauppauge.

The agreement on areas subject to collective bargaining means the Suffolk police department can equip officers with body cameras. It also means more civilian oversight of conduct complaints lodged against cops, and enhanced focus on improving police response to calls involving mental health criseses.

"This historic police reform plan serves as a model for creating real reform, transparency and accountability, and enhancing community trust," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered local governments to reform and modernize their law-enforcement agencies in June 2020, shortly after George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer while in the custody kindled months of nationwide protests over police killings.

The reform task force, which included law-enforcement officials, union leaders, lawmakers, civil rights advocates and religious leaders, drafted the plan after seven months of discussions and meeting with community members.



