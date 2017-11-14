Want an iPod, a MacBook, a TV or maybe just a watch or jewelry? Suffolk County police said all these — and other items — will be available to bid on at a police auction to be held Wednesday in Yaphank.

Auction items will also include collectible coins, bikes, gun scopes, tires, rims, tools and other electronics, police said. Motor vehicles will not be available.

The auction is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Payment must be made in cash, police said.

A preview for some items will take place Tuesday between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Suffolk County police headquarters, 30 Yaphank Ave., where signs will provide specific directions to the location.

A list of auction items is available at http://apps.suffolkcountyny.gov/police/auctions.htm.