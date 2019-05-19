TODAY'S PAPER
3 on inflatable raft rescued from Long Island Sound, cops say

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Suffolk police said they rescued two Bay Shore men and a teenager stranded in a six-foot inflatable raft on the Long Island Sound Sunday.

Erick Villatoro, 26, Martin Villatoro, 23, and Ronald Benitez, 17, also of Bay Shore, were fishing near Crane Neck Road in Old Field when their raft was pulled about two miles offshore, police said. The raft did not have a motor and they could not paddle back in winds of 15 to 20 mph.

All three wore life vests and were not injured, police said.

Marine Bureau Officers Robert Daniels and Peter Bogachunas responded after receiving a 4:30 p.m. call from the U.S. Coast Guard, police said. Within 15 minutes, the officers located the three who were then transported with their raft to Sunken Meadow State Park, police said.

