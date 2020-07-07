TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Five men rescued after boat capsizes on Long Island Sound, police say

A Suffolk police Marine Bureau vessel tows a

A Suffolk police Marine Bureau vessel tows a boat to shore Tuesday after it capsized on the Long Island Sound. Credit: SCPD

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Five men were rescued Tuesday afternoon by Suffolk police Marine Bureau officers after their boat capsized on Long Island Sound, authorities said.

Marine Bureau Officers Dave Froehlich and Patrick Ennis responded about 4:40 p.m., aboard the Marine Bravo, to the 911 call about the overturned boat near the coast of Crab Meadow Beach, police said in statement.

“Upon arriving, the officers found five men standing on the underside of a recreational 21-foot Pro-Line vessel that overturned after being struck by a wave approximately 20 minutes earlier,” police said. “Three of the passengers, who were wearing life vests, were able to swim to Marine Bravo. Officers Froehlich and Ennis threw a flotation device to the remaining two men, who were not wearing life jackets.”

Cops identified three of the rescued boaters as Central Islip residents Luis Siguenza, 24, Orlando Siguenza, 54, and Walter Rodriguez, 35. The other two rescued boaters were identified as Christian Romeo, 34, of Brentwood, and Guillermo Galdamez, 31, of Westbury.

The men were evaluated on scene and determined not to be injured, police said.

The capsized boat was towed to a boat ramp in Northport, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Organizer Terrel Tuosto speaks with Kings Park resident Cops investigate driver hitting protesters as marching continues
Protestors rally in Hempstead Tuesday night to call Hempstead protesters seek answers in soldier's death
Riverhead Town Hall in Riverhead on June 5, Judge rejects Riverhead's bid for $2M in sewer tax reimbursement
Long Island is set to enter Phase 4 Long Islanders set for Phase 4 of state's economic reopening
Nassau County legislators Siela Bynoe and Kevan Abrahams Nassau lawmakers call for hotline, website for complaints against police
Fans remembering 9/11 before a game between the Source: Yankees, Mets to play on 20th anniversary of 9/11
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search