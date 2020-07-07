Five men were rescued Tuesday afternoon by Suffolk police Marine Bureau officers after their boat capsized on Long Island Sound, authorities said.

Marine Bureau Officers Dave Froehlich and Patrick Ennis responded about 4:40 p.m., aboard the Marine Bravo, to the 911 call about the overturned boat near the coast of Crab Meadow Beach, police said in statement.

“Upon arriving, the officers found five men standing on the underside of a recreational 21-foot Pro-Line vessel that overturned after being struck by a wave approximately 20 minutes earlier,” police said. “Three of the passengers, who were wearing life vests, were able to swim to Marine Bravo. Officers Froehlich and Ennis threw a flotation device to the remaining two men, who were not wearing life jackets.”

Cops identified three of the rescued boaters as Central Islip residents Luis Siguenza, 24, Orlando Siguenza, 54, and Walter Rodriguez, 35. The other two rescued boaters were identified as Christian Romeo, 34, of Brentwood, and Guillermo Galdamez, 31, of Westbury.

The men were evaluated on scene and determined not to be injured, police said.

The capsized boat was towed to a boat ramp in Northport, police said.