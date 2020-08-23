TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
SEARCH
79° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Man shot dead outside gentleman's club in Bohemia, Suffolk police say

Investigators probe car at scene of shooting outside

Investigators probe car at scene of shooting outside the Temptations Gentleman's Club at 10 Carlough Road in Bohemia that occurred around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Suffolk police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Sunday outside a Bohemia gentleman’s club, authorities said.

Darryl Stewart, 27, was shot shortly after 1 a.m. while standing outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club on Carlough Road, police said. He was later pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, according to police.

Stewart's hometown was not immediately available.

Police said shots were also fired nearby at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday although no one called 911. Police are investigating if the two shootings are related.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Horticulturist Jenny Ulsheimer helps Callie Petrozziello, 3, of World of color greets visitors to Babylon's new botanical garden
Ann Darcy of Huntington Station on Thursday talked LIers getting hit with bills for 'free' COVID-19 tests
Commuters wait for their train at the Great MTA in fiscal crisis, but plans to add 776 jobs
Even before people started relocating to Suffolk County Need to send a text or selfie in East Hampton? Good luck 
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a campaign Virus brings new rules for the Republican convention
Workers look to restore power Aug. 6 in PSEG Long Island considering no-call policy for nonemergencies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search