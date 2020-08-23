Suffolk police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Sunday outside a Bohemia gentleman’s club, authorities said.

Darryl Stewart, 27, was shot shortly after 1 a.m. while standing outside Temptations Gentleman’s Club on Carlough Road, police said. He was later pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, according to police.

Stewart's hometown was not immediately available.

Police said shots were also fired nearby at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday although no one called 911. Police are investigating if the two shootings are related.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.