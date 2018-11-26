TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police to auction more than 100 vehicles on Saturday

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Print

More than 100 vehicles will be up for auction Saturday at the Suffolk Police Department’s impound yard in Westhampton, police said in a news release.

Cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and vans will be auctioned off beginning at 9 a.m.

Potential bidders can preview the vehicles Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Rd.

Participants must register at the impound section during preview hours or on the day of the auction. Proper identification is required.

 For a full listing of the vehicles up for auction visit suffolkpd.org.  

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

Alec Baldwin walks out of the New York Baldwin set for court date in parking assault case
Johan Serrano, 18, of West Babylon, was charged Cops: Man charged in burglary of LI car wash
Neal Hoffman created "Mensch on a Bench," a LI kids can take photos with Mensch on a Bench
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), seen Nov. 6, is 1600: Dems line up for 2020 like it's a Black Friday sale
Noah Snow, 6, of Dix Hills, is a LI 6-year-old imitates Bob Ross art
Camp Ga'avah of Wheatley Heights will expand. LI camp for LGBTQ+ kids to expand in 2019