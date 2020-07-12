TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Vehicle strikes unoccupied Suffolk police car in Holtsville

By Newsday Staff
A driver struck an unoccupied Suffolk police vehicle in Holtsville Saturday night as cops were responding to an earlier crash in the area, officials said.

The Fifth Precinct patrol car was blocking a lane of Nicolls Road and part of the shoulder from a grass median near the Long Island Expressway when a northbound vehicle struck it from behind around 11:10 p.m., police said.

The driver was not charged and received treatment at Stony Brook University Hospital for nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

