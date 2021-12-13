Bellone nominates NYPD's Harrison to become Suffolk's new top cop

NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison has been nominated to become the next commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department, County Executive Steve Bellone said Monday.

Harrison, a 30-year NYPD veteran whose retirement from that agency becomes effective on Dec. 30, would be the first person of color to hold the job in the Suffolk County Police Department’s 63-year history.

A Suffolk County Legislature’s public safety committee is expected to review Harrison’s appointment on Thursday. If that committee approves Harrison’s nomination, the full legislature would vote on his appointment on Dec. 21.

Harrison has lived in Baldwin for 25 years and declared himself "a Long Islander" during an interview Monday in Hauppauge.

"I think I will be a great fit for this position," Harrison said. "I want to thank the county executive for giving me this opportunity. I think I can make sure the ship is steered in the right direction. There are issues. There are some things that need to be closely looked at. But at the end of the day, I’m excited. I’m proud to be here today. I’m proud to be the next police commissioner of Suffolk County."

If approved, Harrison would be responsible for implementing the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force Report, the 1,000-page reform plan spurred in 2020 by the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

"Here is somebody who has extraordinary success at the highest levels of law enforcement," Bellone said in an interview on Monday. "If you think about the challenges we face in Suffolk right now, I can’t think of anybody better equipped to come in and help move the ball forward and continue the progress we have made in the police department."

Harrison would succeed Geraldine Hart, the former FBI official who led the department for three years before resigning in May to become head of security at Hofstra University. Hart was the first woman to lead the 2,400-officer police department, the 13th largest in the nation.

Longtime Chief of Department Stuart Cameron has been serving as acting commissioner since Hart stepped down from the $175,288 position.

Harrison, who grew up in the Rochdale Village neighborhood of Queens, is the only person in the history of the NYPD to rise from the rank of cadet to chief of department. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea named him chief of patrol in January 2018. Harrison became the NYPD’s first Black chief of detectives in December 2019.

As NYPD chief of department, Harrison was responsible for strengthening the department’s neighborhood policing strategy, designed to bolster ties between police and the community.

Harrison has said he was inspired to join the NYPD to make a difference after having negative experiences with law enforcement. He began his police career in 1991 as a cadet and, after two years on patrol, became an undercover officer.

He was presented with the Police Combat Cross for Valor when he was involved in a shooting incident where his partner was struck and injured. In 1997, he was transferred to the 71 Precinct Detective Squad, where he solved several homicides and high-profile cases occurring in Crown Heights.

Harrison also served in the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville, and the 28th and 32nd precincts in Harlem. During his time there he was able to keep crime down every single year, as well as strengthen the relationships with the surrounding community, officials said.

Later in 2016, he moved on to Patrol Borough Brooklyn North as the executive officer of operations under the leadership of Jeff Maddrey. Harrison went on to become commanding officer of Detective Borough Brooklyn North.

Check back for updates to this developing story.