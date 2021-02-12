Two Suffolk County police officers were treated for minor injuries when they crashed while responding to a call in Lindenhurst on Friday afternoon, police said.

Two police vehicles were responding to a call with lights and sirens shortly after 4 p.m. when one police car heading east on Montauk Highway crashed with another officer’s vehicle at the intersection of Broadway, Suffolk police said.

Police said both officers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with minor injuries.