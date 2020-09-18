TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police could see $20 million in budget cuts, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, center, flanked by

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, center, flanked by SCPD Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron, speaks during a press conference about potential budget cuts to police and public safety at the Police Academy Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Friday he is planning to submit $20 million in budget cuts to the police department, which would shutter the police academy and reduce staffing by eliminating a class of 200 incoming officers.

Bellone — who said the county would also have to reassign the school resource program — added the cuts in his proposed budget could only be averted with federal aid to state and local governments to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he needs $400 million in federal aid this year to avoid cuts in his budget for next year and potentially up to $650 million to include the following year of fiscal stress continues until there is a vaccine.

Bellone made pleas directly to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leadet Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to work with New York’s congressional delegation for federal aid.

"There is a lot of bipartisan support on the local level and we’re asking them to put aside the politics," Bellone said at the Suffolk County Police Academy in Brentwood. "This is far more important than this election and we need them to come together to do what’s right. With the federal inaction, they are effectively defunding the police and defunding suburbia."

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, standing beside Bellone on Friday, said funding in the school resource and community policing efforts could eliminate work such as gang intervention and opioid prevention.

"The cuts the county has detailed could have dangerous and devastating impacts on the work we’re doing in communities to make Suffolk County the safest it’s ever been," Hart said. "Make no mistake, these cuts will place officers at greater risk."

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

