Three Suffolk County police officers helped a woman give birth early Friday morning on the bathroom floor of her Farmingville home, police said.

Officers Sean Fleming, Bryan Mastrangelo and Eric Dorfman responded to a call of a woman giving birth at the Overlook Drive home shortly after 2 a.m., police said. Mother Suzanne Baumann, 31, delivered about 2:20 a.m.

The officers clamped and cut the umbilical cord, which had been wrapped around the baby’s neck three times, to clear the baby’s airway, police said.

The Selden Fire Department took Baumann and newborn son, Ronan, to Stony Brook University Hospital in good condition, police said.