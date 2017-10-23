The latest class of police recruits are being sworn in Monday morning as they embark on six months of training at the Suffolk County Police Academy.
The class includes 58 Suffolk police recruits as well as 14 recruits from nine associated and outside agencies in Nassau County and Queens.
Of the Suffolk police recruits, 25 have prior law enforcement experience and six are fluent in Spanish, according to Suffolk police.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini on Monday will swear in the recruits at the academy at the Suffolk County Community College Grant Campus in Brentwood.
