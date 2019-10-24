A Suffolk County police officer rushed into a burning home Wednesday afternoon in North Babylon and helped a wheel-chair bound 73-year-old man stuck on the second floor to safety, officials said.

First Precinct Officer Francis McKay was nearby about 3:10 p.m. when he heard a 911 call of a house on fire on Woods Road in North Babylon, police said.

When McKay arrived on the scene, Suffolk County crossing guard Sharon Doogan flagged him down and told him there was a man in a wheelchair on the second floor amid smoke and flames, officials said.

“Officer McKay entered the home and saw Michael Goldstein at the top of the stairs unable to get down by himself,” police said in a statement late Wednesday night. “Two good Samaritans were attempting to help him down when Officer McKay grabbed Goldstein and brought him down the stairs. …and escorted him out of the house."

Goldstein, McKay and the two Good Samaritans were not hurt. Goldstein’s wife, Lily Goldstein, was able to also escape their burning home, police said. Doogan, the crossing guard, of Deer Park, who had previously entered the home, was treated for smoke inhalation, police said.