Suffolk County: Law enforcement partnering with LGBT Network
Suffolk County officials and the LGBT Network advocacy group said they have formed a partnership to help train county probation officers.
They said they will also form a partnership to connect the Suffolk County Police Department and LGBT agencies to help resolve issues reported through the LGBT Network’s bullying hotline.
County Executive Steve Bellone and LGBT Network president David Kilmnick are among the officials expected to announce the partnership at a news conference Monday.
