Cops: Seven ticketed together on Long Island Expressway for speeding

Suffolk police with high-end sports cars in a

Suffolk police with high-end sports cars in a Farmingville parking lot Sunday morning after the drivers were clocked at speeds of up to 110 m.p.h. on the Long Island Expressway at EXIT 61, authorities said.   Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The drivers of seven high-end vehicles clocked at up to 110 mph on the Long Island Expressway Sunday morning were pulled over and issued tickets, Suffolk police said.

The vehicles included three Porches, a Bentley, a Ferrari, a Corvette and a Lamborghini. Police pulled the drivers over while they headed eastbound about 8:40 a.m. near exit 61, authorities said. Three of the vehicles were in the left lane and four were in the HOV lane, police said.

Exit 61 is located near Holbrook.

Police did not identify the drivers.

Four drivers were issued tickets for failing to display a New York State license plate on the front of their vehicles. One motorist was issued a ticket for an expired temporary Pennsylvania registration and driving outside of license restrictions placed upon him due to a prior insurance lapse.

Those ticketed are due in court at a later date.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

