Long IslandSuffolk

Man shot and killed by Suffolk police in Coram, officials say

Investigators at the scene Monday on Town Woods

Investigators at the scene Monday on Town Woods Road in Corman where Suffolk police shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic incident call, officials said.   Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Coram, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Police shot the man after responding to a 5:40 p.m. 911 call of a domestic incident at a residence on Towne Woods Road, Suffolk police said.

Monday night, detectives with the Homicide Squad were at the scene. An entrance into a complex of townhomes had been cordoned off with police tape and residents were escorted into the complex by officers.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately released.

With Chris Sabella

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

