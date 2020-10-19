Suffolk police shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Coram, authorities said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Police shot the man after responding to a 5:40 p.m. 911 call of a domestic incident at a residence on Towne Woods Road, Suffolk police said.

Monday night, detectives with the Homicide Squad were at the scene. An entrance into a complex of townhomes had been cordoned off with police tape and residents were escorted into the complex by officers.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately released.

With Chris Sabella