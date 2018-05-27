A Suffolk County police officer suffered minor injuries Saturday after a vehicle struck a patrol car in West Babylon, police said.

The First Precinct patrol car was traveling southbound on Straight Path when it was struck from the side by a GMC sport utility vehicle traveling westbound on Sixth Street around 10 p.m., police said.

The officer was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip to be treated for minor injuries. The man driving the SUV was not injured.

Police did not disclose the name of the injured officer.