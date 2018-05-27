TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police officer injured in West Babylon crash, cops say

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

A Suffolk County police officer suffered minor injuries Saturday after a vehicle struck a patrol car in West Babylon, police said.

The First Precinct patrol car was traveling southbound on Straight Path when it was struck from the side by a GMC sport utility vehicle traveling westbound on Sixth Street around 10 p.m., police said.

The officer was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip to be treated for minor injuries. The man driving the SUV was not injured.

Police did not disclose the name of the injured officer.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on Trump tweets Russia probe ‘destroyed’ lives
A sign along the southbound Robert Moses Causeway Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach canceled due to rain
Police said Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero, 23, of Huntington, Cops: Man driving drunk hits pedestrian
Heavy rain expected to continue through Sunday afternoon Flash flood watch in effect for LI
Riders wait for their train on Thursday near LIRR riders underwhelmed with station arrival clocks
Video lottery terminals at Resorts World Casino at Concern grows over big Nassau OTB payment