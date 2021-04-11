A Suffolk County police officer was stabbed during a Saturday night altercation with a criminal suspect in Patchogue and was in critical but stable condition Sunday at Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

The suspect, Jonathan Nunez, 25, of Centereach, stabbed the three-year veteran officer in the leg following a motor vehicle crash on South Ocean Avenue, rupturing an artery, police said.

"We are praying for our officer," said Noel DiGerolamo, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association. "We are lucky we did not lose him."

Suffolk police said the officer was in a marked patrol car late Saturday when he saw a 1999 Mercedes-Benz driving erratically with no headlights southbound on South Ocean Avenue.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, Nunez, crashed into a 2004 Nissan at the intersection of South Ocean Avenue and Brook Street.

Nunez, 25, attempted to flee on foot but the officer caught up to him. The two got into a struggle and Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg, according to police. DiGerolamo said the officer deployed his taser but it was ineffective. Both prongs of the device were still in Nunez’s arm when he was arrested, DiGerolamo said.

The officer lost a tremendous amount of blood but additional cops quickly arrived to the scene and provided aid that may have saved his life, according to DiGerolamo.

A retired NYPD officer who witnessed the incident also intervened, detaining Nunez until police arrived.

The injured officer was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured artery.

Nunez was charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He was admitted to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and will be arraigned at a later date. No information on his condition was immediately released.

The driver of the Nissan, Luis Tayupanda, of Patchogue, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

