Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk officers save woman's life in Bay Shore house fire, police say

The house on Udall Road is seen after

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Four Suffolk County police officers are credited with saving the life of a 26-year-old woman early Monday, rescuing her from a burning house in Bay Shore.

Police said Third Precinct officers Ronald Racioppi, Christopher Grenia, Richard Meyer and Thomas Komoroski arrived at the home on Udall Road at about 12:45 a.m., where a resident who'd escaped the house fire told them there was a woman still trapped inside.

The officers broke down the front door to the home, entering to find heavy smoke conditions. It was then when one of the officers went back outside, started looking into windows — and saw the woman in a back bedroom of the home.

Yelling directions to the other officers, the three officers inside were able to reach the woman, who police described as "semi-conscious," and carried her from the house. She was treated at the scene and released.

The officers were transported to South Shore University Hopsital in Bay Shore for treatment of smoke inhalation, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available Monday and the officers were not available for interviews.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

