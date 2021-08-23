Four Suffolk County police officers are credited with saving the life of a 26-year-old woman early Monday, rescuing her from a burning house in Bay Shore.

Police said Third Precinct officers Ronald Racioppi, Christopher Grenia, Richard Meyer and Thomas Komoroski arrived at the home on Udall Road at about 12:45 a.m., where a resident who'd escaped the house fire told them there was a woman still trapped inside.

The officers broke down the front door to the home, entering to find heavy smoke conditions. It was then when one of the officers went back outside, started looking into windows — and saw the woman in a back bedroom of the home.

Yelling directions to the other officers, the three officers inside were able to reach the woman, who police described as "semi-conscious," and carried her from the house. She was treated at the scene and released.

The officers were transported to South Shore University Hopsital in Bay Shore for treatment of smoke inhalation, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available Monday and the officers were not available for interviews.